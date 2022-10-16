Rapoport: 'Philosophical differences' between Cam Akers, Sean McVay in L.A.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says theres philosophical differences between Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, head coach Sean McVay in L.A.
Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead headline the 49ers' inactive players for the Week 6 clash with the Atlanta Falcons.
When the NFL suspended Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans before a game against Green Bay earlier this season, there were some who questioned whether NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan Sr. should have recused himself from deciding the punishment because his son plays guard for the Packers. Jon Runyan Jr. dismissed any suggestion [more]
The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday's card, including one for just the 14th leg-kick TKO in UFC history.
Check out our Week 6 fantasy football picks for Cardinals vs. Seahawks.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts and Jaguars in Week 6.
Matchups that will define today’s 49ers-Falcons game. By @nicholasmcgee24:
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
Alabama's loss to Tennessee means there will be a new No. 1 in the coaches poll this week. Will it be Georgia or Ohio State in the top spot?
College Football Power Rankings after a week 7 that featured three teams in the top 10 falling and eight in the top 25.
Friday’s remarks from Rams coach Sean McVay regarding running back Cam Akers created a clear impression that: (1) Akers will no longer be with the team; and (2) the Rams are hoping to trade their way out of a difficult situation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media supplies confirmation for the message lurking loosely between the [more]
Should Tennessee be ranked No. 1 this week?
After Alabama's loss to Tennessee, Nick Saban spoke with the media. We will provide you with everything that he had to say following the game.
All the information you need to get ready for the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 7
These were the best moments of "College GameDay" before Tennessee football's showdown with Alabama on Saturday, from Peyton Manning to Lee Corso.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 7? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Guardians rallied to come from behind and take Game 3 over the New York Yankees 6-5.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams and his teammates vowed the Trojans will fight on after a one-point loss at Utah marked by penalties and injuries.
Good news for the Bengals on the injury front before playing the Saints.