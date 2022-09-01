Rapoport, Pelissero: What Russell Wilson's deal means for Lamar Jackson
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero: What Denver Broncos Russell Wilson's deal means for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero: What Denver Broncos Russell Wilson's deal means for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
For the first half of last season, the Arizona Cardinals were unbeatable. Then it all came crashing down hard.
We continue our 2022 season previews with the offensive tackles
Report: The Philadelphia Eagles placed a waiver claim on former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond, but the Cleveland Browns had a higher claim and were awarded the former third-round pick
While chief football strategy officer Tony Khan didn't mention Urban Meyer by name to Yahoo Sports, it's easy to read the subtext as he praised Doug Pederson and the tenor he's set so far.
Before you pat yourself on the back for being right in 2021, you should know you were probably wrong in 2019 and 2020. Give Stephen Jones his props. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
Stephen A. Smith believes Jimmy Garoppolo's pay cut says a lot about what teams think of the quarterback.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]
Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Who should be No. 1?
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
A look at the settled-down compliment of players who are available to the Cowboys for their opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | From @KDDrummondNFL
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, [more]
Are the Bears serious about leaving Soldier Field? They’re as serious as a Bill Swerski heart attack. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently dropped a compelling nugget during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. Biggs said that an announcement that the Bears are leaving their long-time home could happen by the end of 2022. [more]
Four players have been ruled out for the Florida Gators home opener against Utah.
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
The Bills have a punter after Saturday's release of Araiza.