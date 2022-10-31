Rapoport, Pelissero reveal likely buyers, sellers during 2022 NFL trade deadline
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reveal likely buyers, and sellers during the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
The news regarding Irv Smith Jr. isn't great, but there are options out there at tight end for the Vikings
There were more studs than duds during week 8
Here are the five highest-graded players in Week 8 for the Raiders
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline will follow Week 8 of the season. All 32 teams have until Tuesday, November 1 at 4 pm ET to make deals.
The Jaguars are reportedly keeping an eye on wide receivers who could be available.
The Ravens are getting some reinforcements for the defense.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.
The trade winds have already been blustery as Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Billy Napier addressed the dismissal of EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. after the shocking news broke on Monday morning.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
To publicly criticize or denounce another coach is off-limits. Lane Kiffin made Jimbo Fisher pay for his attack on the Clipboard Wall.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Detroit Lions have fired defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, one day after it was shredded by Miami Dolphins
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.