Rapoport, Pelissero: Ravens acquire LB Roquan Smith via trade with Bears
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero report the Baltimore Ravens acquire linebacker Roquan Smith via trade with the Chicago Bears.
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero report the Baltimore Ravens acquire linebacker Roquan Smith via trade with the Chicago Bears.
The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, according to reports.
The Chicago Bears are trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for multiple draft picks
Bill Belichick will appreciate reaching another coaching milestone some other time. Belichick passed George Halas for second place on the NFL's career victories list and the last-place New England Patriots continued their mastery of the surprising New York Jets by beating them for the 13th straight time, 22-17. ''I'll have a thought on that when it's over,'' Belichick said of earning his 325th victory.
Data from Phase 3 REGENERATE study supporting positive benefit-risk profile of obeticholic acid (OCA) in liver fibrosis due to NASH to be featured in late-breaker podium presentation Analysis demonstrating improvement in outcomes, including transplant-free survival, for PBC patients treated with OCA vs. placebo and external controls to be presented New data on INT-787, Intercept’s next generation FXR agonist, to be featured in two posters MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter
Breaking down the latest rumors and reports on the #Chiefs ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.
Here are the NFL teams rumored to be buyers and sellers ahead of the leagues Nov. 1 trade deadline.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
To publicly criticize or denounce another coach is off-limits. Lane Kiffin made Jimbo Fisher pay for his attack on the Clipboard Wall.
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, and USA TODAY Sports will keep you up to date with the news on all the top trades.
Billy Napier addressed the dismissal of EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. after the shocking news broke on Monday morning.
Keep up with the latest news, rumors and trades with Yahoo Sports.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Jim Harbaugh pulled no punches, saying he can't image Michigan State's tunnel attack won't 'result in criminal charges.'
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Gemon Green and his family plan on pressing charges on those involved in Saturday night's incident.