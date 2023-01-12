Rapoport, Pelissero: Raiders will begin evaluating trade market for QB Derek Carr
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report the Las Vegas Raiders will begin evaluating the trade market for quarterback Derek Carr.
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is guaranteed to have a new home in 2023 -- opening up some intriguing possibilities for Carr's next landing spot and Las Vegas' next QB.
Carr is out as the Raiders quarterback after nine seasons.
The relationship between Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be over after nine seasons.
