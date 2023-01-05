Rapoport, Pelissero: How NFL is approaching potential outcomes for Bills-Bengals rescheduling
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero on how NFL is approaching potential outcomes for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals rescheduling.
An update on Bills vs. Bengals.
Over the last 24 hours, Hamlin has appeared to demonstrate that he sustained no damage to his nerves or nervous system that would impair his neurologic functions.
When the Jets initially benched quarterback Zach Wilson this season, head coach Robert Saleh said the idea was for Wilson to reset and get back on track after some rough performances. Wilson returned to the lineup after Mike White fractured his ribs, but his two starts showed that it failed to produce the desired results. [more]
Lamar Jackson had 174 passing yards with a touchdown and interception with 58 rushing yards in Baltimore's 19-17 win against the Bengals in October.