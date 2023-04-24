Rapoport, Pelissero: Jets agree to trade to acquire Aaron Rodgers
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero reports the New York Jets agree to trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
