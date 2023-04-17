Rapoport, Pelissero: Eagles, Jalen Hurts agree to five-year, $255M contract extension
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report the Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts agree to a five-year, $255M contract extension.
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report the Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts agree to a five-year, $255M contract extension.
Jalen Hurts is getting paid.
The 127th edition of the storied race saw shocking performances and moving tributes.
The Bruins had a remarkable regular season.
After several surprises in the openers of the NBA playoffs, here's how to take advantage.
Fred Zinkie breaks down all things lineup related to give fantasy baseball managers an edge to start the week.
The Kings were underdogs to win their first-round series, but took Game 1.
Fans in Black and Gold took over the Galaxy's stadium as LAFC racked up another win over the downtrodden Galaxy, Los Angeles' original team.
At least four people were killed and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, on Saturday night.
Morant's status is in doubt as Memphis looks to avoid falling into an 0-2 series hole at home.
Jordan Spieth missed putts to win the playoff on the first two holes Sunday at Harbour Town.
Larson's two-tire pit stop got him some track position, and he passed Joey Logano for the win.
"I feel like I'm ready to compete now," the former Dodgers pitcher told reporters Sunday.
Texas has its starting quarterback.
The legendary Hawaiian featherweight once again demonstrated his greatness by punching his way to a hard-fought but clear unanimous decision over Arnold Allen.
What a moment for a program that lost three players last year.
At Georgia's spring game, the battle is underway to replace school legend Stetson Bennett IV at quarterback.
Trinity Thomas was limited by injury in the NCAA finals, but still made history.
Randle hasn't played since March 29.
Purdy discussed whether he expects to play in 2023 and detailed what he's working on until he's cleared to throw again.
Webb is 0-3 this season for the Giants.