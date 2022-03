ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

After winning Super Bowl LVI, the Rams are going to move on from their punter. Per Pat McAfee, Los Angeles is set to release Johnny Hekker. Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports the move will come after the start of the league year. A four-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro, Hekker has served as the [more]