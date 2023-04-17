Rapoport, Pelissero detail nuances of Jalen Hurts' new contract structure
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero detail nuances of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' new contract structure.
Jalen Hurts is getting paid.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger go through the biggest quarterback battles that have been taking place during the spring practices for college football.
Julie Ertz hasn't played in the NWSL since 2021.
The Bruins had a remarkable regular season.
Both teams' were fined five million Chinese yuan (roughly $727,000) and their coaches and general managers were given 3-5 year bans
The Kings were underdogs to win their first-round series, but took Game 1.
The Rays will have to get used to people noticing them and remarking with some incredulity that the small-market club known for doing just enough is now pacing the pack.
At least four people were killed and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, on Saturday night.
Morant's status is in doubt as Memphis looks to avoid falling into an 0-2 series hole at home.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
People noticed Baker removed "AZ" from his Twitter bio on Thursday.
Texas has its starting quarterback.
At Georgia's spring game, the battle is underway to replace school legend Stetson Bennett IV at quarterback.
Trinity Thomas was limited by injury in the NCAA finals, but still made history.
Jalen Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft despite an arrest and a poor pro day performance.
Domingo Germán had a perfect game through three innings when suspicion hit.
The Texas Rangers provided one of the more unique tributes to Jackie Robinson on Saturday.
Snyder, who has owned the franchise since 1999, finally appears to be exiting the NFL.
Purdy discussed whether he expects to play in 2023 and detailed what he's working on until he's cleared to throw again.
The Eastern Conference’s third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets meet in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Sixers won the teams' last playoff meeting in the 2019 opening round.