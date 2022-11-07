Rapoport, Pelissero: Colts fire HC Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start to season
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero report the Indianapolis Colts fire head coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start to season.
The best and worst players from the Packers' Week 9 loss to the Lions, via Pro Football Focus grades.
Watch and hear what Pat Fitzgerald said about Ohio State after the game.
The Bears gave the Dolphins a fight but were outgunned in a close loss at Soldier Field. But did it force them to slide down the weekly power rankings?
Dan Titus examines the hoops waiver landscape heading into Week 4, examining five players to consider adding for a boost.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Rodgers could have been traded to the Broncos for a package similar to what that franchise gave up for Russell Wilson. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Taking a look at three candidates to take over as Colts interim HC following Frank Reich's firing.
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running. But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
“There are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw three ugly interceptions against the Detroit Lions’ usually porous defense. This time he couldn’t blame his receivers
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 10.
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
The Titans made life difficult on the Chiefs offense. They won’t be the last ones.
The big head-scratcher was the no-call after Chase Claypool appeared to be held for a DPI shortly after Eddie Jackson's penalty.