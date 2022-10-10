Rapoport, Pelissero on Bridgewater's injury diagnosis moving forward

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach's tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday's 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.