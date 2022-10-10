Rapoport, Pelissero on Bridgewater's injury diagnosis moving forward
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero on Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's injury diagnosis moving forward.
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero on Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's injury diagnosis moving forward.
Peter King analyzes two events in Sunday’s NFL games that seem connected by the jittery approach to concussion protocol and player safety.
One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...
Murray has impressed through the first two games of the preseason with the Kings.
Taysom Hill and Walter Payton are the only players in the Super Bowl era with a conglomerate of rushing, receiving and passing touchdowns.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach's tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday's 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
Wilson plans to play through a strained latissimus dorsi.
Bridgewater was being evaluated for a head injury after a hit early in Sunday's game against the Jets.
Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their Week 5 loss vs. Vikings.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
What was Kyler Murray thinking?
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.
Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback better than Jimmy Garoppolo in this category.
Alabama football defeated Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday, preserved by a decisive final play Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Jimbo Fisher.
The New York Jets perfectly roasted the Miami Dolphins after their Week 5 victory over their AFC East rival.
George Kittle didn't hold back his thoughts while addressing Carolina's turf after Sunday's game.
The Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are all 4-1 this season and rising in the latest NFL power rankings.