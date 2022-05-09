Rapoport, Pelissero: Aidan Hutchinson agrees to terms with Lions on rookie contract
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit LionsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has agreed to terms with the team on a rookie contract worth four years and $35.7 million after being selected with the 2nd overall pick in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network