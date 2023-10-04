Rapoport: Patriots are trading for Chargers CB J.C. Jackson
New England Patriots are trading for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
Jackson had until Sept. 22 to pay a $600 fine and attend a four-hour reckless driving course. He reportedly did neither and also failed to show in court.
Justin Herbert isn't expected to miss time after suffering a fractured finger and nail injury on his left hand.
This is a tough way to go out.
The Patriots coach showed Sunday night that he's still a creative genius, but he's working with a diminished roster and fading hopes.
The Patriots got a huge play on special teams against the Dolphins.
Jack Jones was arrested in June at Boston’s Logan International Airport after officials found two guns in his carry-on luggage.
Plenty of public commitments were made to Team USA from big names across the league, while other stars had more distinct responses.
Even Maxx Crosby seemed to think this hit on Justin Herbert came way too late.
The Raiders had a scare with their star receiver in Sunday's game.
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.
The Raiders are opting to start an untested rookie QB over 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer.
The Ravens QB turned in a four-touchdown performance against the Browns and the NFL's best defense.
