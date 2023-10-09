Rapoport: Patriots 'have eliminated any margin for error' 'The Insiders'
"The Insiders" discuss the New England Patriots.
The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.
The idea moving on from Belichick is unthinkable given what he accomplished over the last two-plus decades in New England. But things are trending in the wrong direction lately.
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
Two of the NFL's signature dynasties never played one another in their primes, and that's a shame.
There will never be a shortage of Tom Brady content.
This is a tough way to go out.
Other coaches can install a field goal block concept to mirror New England’s, but those copycats will lack the element of surprise.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.
Brady helped usher high expectations into New England. Against the Eagles, it was clear Mac Jones and the Patriots are still struggling to meet them.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Sunday that he was waiving the normal four-year waiting period so Tom Brady could enter their Hall of Fame in June.
Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in March.
There's too much at stake for the Cowboys to accept that they're not among the league's best just five weeks into the season. There's just nothing to indicate that they are.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.) Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Vincent Goodwill sits down with Dan Titus for a quick preview of the fantasy basketball landscape before fantasy managers head into their drafts. Then, Dan Devine joins the show to discuss Level 3 in Yahoo Sports’ “NBA Levels” project.
The Jaguars are looking for their second straight win in London.
Jason Fitz rounds out the week with a loaded episode of Zero Blitz. The Ringer's Austin Gayle joins first to discuss his survivability rankings of every trap in the SAW movies and the future of the Las Vegas Raiders before the duo play a game of start one, bench one, cut one featuring rookie quarterbacks, 1-3 teams, head coaches and the top AFC and NFC powerhouse teams (plus a bonus Taylor Swift luxury suite round). Next, Fitz is joined by Dallas Cowboys expert David Helman to preview the game of the week in the Cowboys @ the San Francisco 49ers. Fitz and David discuss what led to the loss to the Arizona Cardinals and how Kyle Shanahan could look to that game as a clue, how the Cowboys get the win and what their expectations are for Sunday night. Later, Fitz is joined as always by VSiN's Michael Lombardi to talk about the things nobody else is talking about: Josh Allen and the new Buffalo Bills offense, Joe Burrow and the affect on the Cincinnati offense, Anthony Richardson and Matthew Stafford's comeback season.