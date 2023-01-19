Rapoport: Patriots to have 'big interview' with Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator opening
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: New England Patriots to have 'big interview' with Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator opening.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: New England Patriots to have 'big interview' with Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator opening.
The Giants have released their injury designations for Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia and it is a short list. Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is listed as questionable to play in the divisional round because of a quad injury. Ojulari was forced out of last Sunday’s win over the Vikings with the injury. Safety/linebacker Landon Collins [more]
The Patriots are one of seven teams who should be in the market for an offensive coordinator this offseason. Is New England the most desirable opportunity of the bunch? Here's our unofficial ranking of each OC opening based on a number of offensive factors.
Bill O'Brien has been the name mentioned the most during discussions/debates about the Patriots' open offensive coordinator job, and he finally has interviewed for the position.
The Patriots have requested for an interview with Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position.
The Patriots' offensive coordinator search has begun in earnest. Here's a running list of every candidate who has already interviewed for New England's OC or is expected to meet with the team in the coming days.
He was one of the few hold overs from Brian Flores' staff.
5 best NFL Playoffs predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the Divisional Round games.
Arrowhead Stadium has earned a Guinness World Records Book top spot for loudest stadium in the world — twice.
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says while playing in New England, even wins felt like losses.
How much do NFL referees make a year and how much do they make during the NFL playoffs? Here are the answers.
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
Last week, officials were told to watch for kickers and holders using a foreign object during kick attempts. On Wednesday, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott addressed the situation, single the allegations were directed at his team, among others. “We’ve always used something that’s within the rules,” Elliott said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “It’s just literally [more]
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
With eight teams remaining heading into the NFL divisional round, lets rank the wide receiver duos who could cause the most damage.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy recently interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job.
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
Sean McVay announced Friday that he was returning as the Rams head coach for 2023. “I don’t want to run away from adversity; I want to run through it,” McVay said. It came several days after McVay told his staff that, with his future uncertain, he would allow them to pursue other opportunities. Hopefully, several [more]
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
In Dane Brugler's latest mock draft, the Bears trade back from first overall and still land a top five pick and draft haul from the Colts.