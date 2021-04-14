Rapoport: Pass rusher Aldon Smith visiting Seahawks on Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

According to Ian Rapoport, free agent edge rusher Aldon Smith is visiting the Seahawks on Wednesday. Smith had 5.0 sacks for the Cowboys in 2020, 3.0 of which came against Seattle in Week 3.

#Cowboys free agent pass-rusher Aldon Smith is visiting the #Seahawks today, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A possible low-risk, high-reward addition for Seattle if all checks out. He had 50 QB pressures and 5 sacks last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2021

Smith would be a low-cost addition to the Seahawks rotation along the defensive line and join Carlos Dunlap, Alton Robinson, Darrell Taylor and Kerry Hyder off the edge. Smith missed four full seasons from 2016-19 as he dealt with suspensions stemming from various violations to the league's substance abuse policy.

He was once one of the league's most feared pass rushers. He posted 14.0 sacks in 2011 and 19.5 sacks in 2012. Smith has 52.5 sacks for his career and one All-Pro honor.

Smith will be 32 in December, which means any potential deal with Seattle would be for just one year in all likelihood.