Rapoport: Panthers have whittled their HC search down to Reich, Wilks
McGregor has denied the allegation.
One NFL team had a bold assessment of Brock Purdy on its pre-draft scouting report.
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t [more]
Jeff Kent is speaking out against Baseball Hall of Fame voting after he failed to make it to Cooperstown in 10th and final year on writers ballot.
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
Reed approached McIlroy on the driving range in Dubai before being snubbed by the world No 1
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
Rory McIlroy is ignoring Patrick Reed after the American’s lawyers served the Northern Irishman with a court subpoena on Christmas Eve.
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
Novak Djokovic said he "sent a message" at the Australian Open by thrashing Andrey Rublev on Wednesday to make the semi-finals and edge closer to a 22nd Grand Slam title."I've never lost a semi-final in the Australian Open, hopefully that will stay the same."
When Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced on Monday that he would not be selling the team,the initial reaction in the industry was, according to one well-connected executive, “shock.” What did it mean for the Yankees or Mets?
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
Victoria Azarenka said it took her 10 years to get over being accused of cheating when she last won the Australian Open, and defended Novak Djokovic who has been accused of dramatising his injury during this year's tournament.Azarenka went on to turn the match around and eventually lift the trophy, but she had to defend herself from accusations of gamesmanship and cheating.
When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have [more]
Wimbledon organisers are weighing up how to react to the issue for this year’s Championships.
TNT analyst Charles Barkley chimed in on Shannon Sharpe's altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies last week.
Biyombo talked about playing under Jordan prior to the Suns' Tuesday night game against the struggling Hornets at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
The coaching search cycle appears to be waiting for its biggest domino to fall: Sean Payton
Curious to know the sum of the Australian Open prize money? Here's a look at how much the winners get overall and the amount broken down by round.
Tom Brady explained why it was important to him to meet with Patrick Mahomes after the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.