Rapoport: Panthers wanted 'first-round equivalent' in exchange for McCaffrey
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest news on running back Christian McCaffrey.
Dennis Allen expressed concerns about injuries, but his coaching staff's decisions have been a bigger problem for the Saints:
So what are the 49ers getting in running back Christian McCaffrey? When he’s healthy, he’s one of the best offensive weapons in football. In 2019, his third NFL season, McCaffrey became the third player in league history to generate 1,000 or more rushing yards and 1,000 or more receiving yards, joining 49ers running back Roger [more]
It's safe to say that 49ers players are thrilled by the addition of Christian McCaffrey.
The 49ers made a trade with the Carolina Panthers for superstar running back Christian McCaffrey.
Another Panthers players has escaped the sinking ship. This one didn’t have to get kicked off the sideline first. Per multiple reports, Carolina has traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, in exchange for draft picks. It’s a homecoming of sorts for McCaffrey, who played college football at Stanford. The move gives the 49ers [more]
There was plenty of reaction on Twitter over the 49ers trading for RB Christian McCaffrey.
The 49ers have borrowed Les Snead’s catch phrase. To land running back Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers, the 49ers sent four draft picks to Carolina. Per multiple reports, the Panthers get from San Francisco a second-round, third-round, and fourth-round pick in 2023, along with a fifth-round pick in 2024. It’s a significant haul for a [more]
Christian McCaffrey won't have much time to learn the 49ers' playbook ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
What did the Panthers get for Christian McCaffrey? How much money are they on the hook for? And what does their list of future draft picks look like now? Here are the details.
The 49ers made a big move in their backfield on Thursday night.
The Christian McCaffrey trade is a massive risk for the 49ers, and a major haul for the Panthers.
The Lakers lose their home opener to the Clippers, who had six players score in double figures although they were forced into 22 turnovers.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
It sounds like Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce would have less tolerance for Tom Brady barking at him on the sideline than Brady's Buccaneers teammates did last weekend.
JaMychal Green wants a ring of his own after watching his new Warriors teammates receive their 2021-22 championship hardware on Tuesday night.
Jesse Winker, a first-round draft pick of the Reds in 2012, played in Cincinnati for five seasons before a March trade sent him to Seattle.
Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. Brown, who officiated more than 1,100 NBA games over almost two decades, died Thursday, his family announced. ''Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,'' NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.
Rory McIlroy has dared to open his rift with Greg Norman yet further by declaring that it is his mission to spend 332 weeks as world No 1 – one more than the controversial LIV Golf chief executive.
With starting tailback Christian McCaffrey out in Carolina, it’s next man up on the depth chart. D'Onta Foreman (pictured), signed as a free agent from the Titans earlier this year, becomes the starter. The new No. 2 will be Chuba Hubbard. Foreman has 12 carries for 37 yards in six games this season. Hubbard has [more]
Nearly one year after Gary Patterson “resigned” from TCU it’s apparent that his departure was necessary