Rapoport: Panthers to sign ex-Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders is heading to Carolina. Sanders, the running back who has spent his entire career with the Eagles, agreed to a contract today with the Panthers, according to multiple reports. The 25-year-old Sanders is coming off the best season of his career. He carried 259 times for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns last season [more]
The vast majority of free agents are unrestricted free agents, who can leave for any team. But 13 players became restricted free agents today, and leaving is not so simple for them. For free agents who have not yet accrued enough NFL seasons to qualify for unrestricted free agency, their teams can make them restricted [more]
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Aaron Rodgers publicly announced his intentions to play for the Jets, but the Packers, clearly, are digging in.
Aaron Rodgers is set to make his first public comments of the week on Wednesday afternoon and there was a report about where things stand in trade discussions between the Jets and Packers before the quarterback’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that talks between the two sides are [more]
The NFL's legal tampering period for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday. Here's what the Bills are doing.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.
The Chiefs lose a starting safety but have a player waiting to step into the role.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is heading to New England. The Patriots have agreed to sign Smith-Schuster, according to multiple reports. Smith-Schuster will reportedly get $33 million over three years, in the same $11 million per year range that free agent receivers Jakobi Meyers and Alan Lazard agreed to this week. (The precise structure of the contracts is [more]
Here's the latest Eagles news and rumors as free agency kicks off this week.
The Eagles gave cornerback Darius Slay permission to talk to other teams about a trade, but that won’t be the route he’s taking out of Philadelphia this offseason. Slay posted a message on Twitter saying he has “nothing but love” for Philadelphia and “let’s see where we heading next” on Wednesday morning. Shortly after that [more]
The FS1 analyst thinks the Stephon Gilmore trade takes the Dallas Cowboys defense to the next level.
Here’s a look at the newest developments surrounding the Super Bowl champs.
