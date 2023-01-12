Rapoport: Panthers requested permission to interview Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Carolina Panthers requested permission to interview New England Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Carolina Panthers requested permission to interview New England Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo.
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he [more]
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
Mac Jones reportedly went behind Bill Belichick's back for help with the struggling offense.
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is guaranteed to have a new home in 2023 -- opening up some intriguing possibilities for Carr's next landing spot and Las Vegas' next QB.
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy wisely is following the advice of veteran linebacker Fred Warner, the "quarterback" of the defense.
The common TV narrative about Tua Tagovailoa changed this week
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the most notable omissions from the first ever Players' All-Pro Team.
Jerry Jones says the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. But Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 free agents nor OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban had the Crimson Tide in a different spot than many in the final poll.
The Indianapolis Colts are seeking a permanent head coach, and interim coach Jeff Saturday is among the candidates.
The Seattle Seahawks plan to take away Brock Purdy's greatest asset -- his surprising steadiness as an inexperienced rookie.
You hate to see it.
Carr is out as the Raiders quarterback after nine seasons.
The Jets, who been held back by substandard quarterback play for such a long time, are once again searching for that elusive franchise quarterback.
The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Sam Farmer breaks down the matchups and predicts winners for the first six NFL playoff games during wild-card weekend.
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf reacted to having to face the 49ers for the third time this season.