Rapoport: Panthers request to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for HC position
Bears GM Ryan Poles will have to decide how much he values David Montgomery's leadership and production this NFL offseason.
See which uniform combination the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be wearing Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead has missed the last two games with a variety of injuries and he provided an update on his outlook for this week on Wednesday. Armstead has been listed with foot, hip, knee, and pectoral injuries in recent weeks and he told reporters that a doctor recommended he have season-ending foot [more]
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick indeed have met for their post-season debriefing. What was discussed, and what changes might be coming in 2023 as a result? Our Tom E. Curran has the scoop.
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.
A decision on what neutral site would be used for a possible Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Championship Game is expected soon. Here’s the latest.
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Did it ever.
Detroit Lions hold 2 picks in the top 18 of the 2023 NFL draft, while division rival Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick
After Super Bowl XLI, Miami fell out of the rotation after a driving rain made the experience less than ideal for the high rollers in attendance. At a time when it’s widely presumed that SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the NFL’s championship game every four or five years, Monday night’s NCAA championship becomes [more]
The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Pete Carroll was excited to learn his team secured the No. 7 seed and the final playoff spot after the Detroit Lions stunned the Green Bay Packers, but then he realized what that meant for the Seahawks' first postseason matchup.
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers play on Saturday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
The Arizona Cardinals reportedly plan to try to trade DeAndre Hopkins. Could the Chicago Bears be a potential destination?
Which of the 14 NFL teams have the best quarterback situations entering the postseason? Lets rank them all ahead of wild card weekend.
The Colts added an interior lineman off waivers as the Cowboys prepared their playoff roster
Dallas is looking to return to the NFC Championship game and the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1995 season.
The votes are in for the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA college football coaches poll this season. See the ballots of all 63 coaches who voted.
The NFL Players Association announced the first Players’ All-Pro Team on Wednesday. Only active players were eligible to vote and players could not vote for themselves or for their teammates. They also only voted for the position group they play in as well as the players that they lined up against on the other side [more]