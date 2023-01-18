Rapoport: Panthers will likely have to pay 'a lot higher' price for Sean Payton than other teams
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Carolina Panthers will likely have to pay 'a lot higher' price for head coach Sean Payton than other teams.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Carolina Panthers will likely have to pay 'a lot higher' price for head coach Sean Payton than other teams.
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is now on the San Francisco 49ers staff, which feels like home for him with connections to other staff and players.
The last time Lil Jon performed at a #Chiefs playoffs game, they shut out the #Texans in the AFC wild-card round.
Where will Tom Brady land in 2023 if he decides to keep playing? If you ask longtime friend Julian Edelman, it won't be back with the Buccaneers.
The Houston Texans are looking for their sixth full-time coach in team history. Keep up with all of the candidates here.
Despite a 31-14 drilling at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, Brady's demeanor afterward didn't portend a veteran who knew he'd played his final game.
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach turned NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn't a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about winning another MVP award.
The 49ers' future at quarterback, defensive concerns and Kyle Shanahan's game plan are all touched on in this week's edition of 49ers Overreactions.
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
The Houston Texans work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to regain No. 1 overall in the latest @The33rdTeamFB mock draft.
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach [more]
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
Remember when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? It could happen in Tampa.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give the 49ers a run for their money -- literally.
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social media saw it, and reacted. As it should. It’s [more]
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called. Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and [more]
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what NFL writers, analysts are saying about Niners QB.