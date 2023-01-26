Rapoport: Panthers hiring Frank Reich as their new head coach
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting the Carolina Panthers are hiring Frank Reich as their new head coach.
Everything remains status quo when it comes to the injuries along Cincinnati’s offensive line. According to multiple reporters on the scene, right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams are not practicing on Thursday. Cappa is dealing with an ankle injury, though multiple reporters noted he was not in a walking boot at the [more]
The Carolina Panthers announced Frank Reich as their new head coach, meaning they won't be hiring Sean Payton:
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (high ankle sprain) was scheduled to practice again on Thursday after being a full participant the day before.
The Colts reportedly plan to interview seven finalists for their head coach vacancy.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want [more]
Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is taking the same position with the Carolina Panthers, a team he played for in its first NFL season.
It seems like the Panthers never really had a chance at 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans.
If DeMeco Ryans ends up getting hired as a head coach this offseason, then San Francisco will have collected eight compensatory picks since 2020.
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
How bad did things get in New England last season? A bombshell report revealed some shocking details about what went wrong on the Patriots' offense with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in key roles.
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
Los Angeles Times NFL beat writer Sam Farmer doesn't forecast a Super Bowl LVII matchup between the top seeds in the NFL playoffs. The winners will be...
Fred Warner was enjoying himself while crashing the 49ers' media availability on Wednesday.
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
The Patriots officially announced Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Thursday, and Bill Belichick kept things short and sweet while addressing O'Brien's addition.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked about what his team could borrow from the Cincinnati Bengals’ successful receiving corps and he answered with surprising transparency. The Dallas Cowboys’ divisional-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers made it into the record books and the NBA announced a new wrinkle to this year’s All-Star Game festivities.