Rapoport: Panthers hire Dom Capers and Josh McCown as assistant coaches
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
There are storylines galore heading into Super Bowl 57. Here are our staff predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at Super Bowl LVII Radio Row and identified the top potential landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Broncos' next head coach shows up to his office on Monday, and everyone — and he means everyone — that contributed to the 2022 disaster is on notice.
Here’s the playoff breakdown of how much money each Chiefs player has earned to date this postseason ... and can make for winning Super Bowl LVII.
An official announcement seems unlikely to happen until the Super Bowl is over, but there is some movement in the Colts' lengthy coaching search.
The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt is grabbing national headlines as a football “heiress” like she never has before.
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.” Payton [more]
“I don’t like to use the word handicapped or paralyzed,” he said in a 2012 interview. “I say, ‘I’m temporarily disconnected at the legs.’”
This is the last betting opportunity of the NFL season, so let’s make it a good one.
The new head coach of the Denver Broncos spoke to Charles Robinson on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII about his decision to return to coaching with the Denver Broncos. Sean joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Zebra Technologies.
Bettors continue flocking to the Eagles.
Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce met with their mom one final time ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and she made one thing clear.
The 49ers faced both the Eagles and the Chiefs this season, so that makes 49ers tight end George Kittle a good person to talk to about who will have an edge in Super Bowl LVII. Kittle fielded that question during a Friday visit to PFT Live and his answer focused on another member of the [more]
It's almost time for Super Bowl LVII. Here are our predictions for the big game.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn't considered a sure thing at quarterback out of high school, but there were still plenty of believers.
The NFL presented its awards for the season at its annual NFL Honors night.
Former 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders revealed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan that he wishes he had spent more in the Bay Area.
