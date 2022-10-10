Rapoport: Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule.
We're breaking down the Bears' loss to the Vikings and what it means looking ahead.
Even #Bills WR Gabe Davis was surprised he went 98 yards vs. the #Steelers:
The Browns and Falcons have made it official, with the teams announcing Cleveland has acquired linebacker Deion Jones from Atlanta on Monday morning. The Falcons will receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for Jones and a seventh-round pick in 2024. “Our goal in every decision is to improve our organization for the long [more]
The Bills are crushing the Steelers and quarterback Josh Allen could be in for a record day. Allen has thrown for 348 yards with four touchdowns just in the first half as Buffalo leads Pittsburgh 31-3 at halftime. Allen got it going early with receiver Gabe Davis, hitting him with a 98-yard touchdown on the [more]
The Browns have cleared up a roster spot by waiving tight end Miller Forristall. Quarterback Josh Rosen has also been released from the PS.
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart is back home in Ann Arbor after a health scare on Saturday.
Taysom Hill was fantasy royalty in Week 5, scoring four TDs and qualifying at two different positions. Scott Pianowski examines Sunday's highs and lows.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett found out the hard way how seriously some referees take protecting quarterbacks when he sacked Tom Brady and got flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The questionable penalty that benefited Brady and the Buccaneers raised more concerns about interpretations of the rule. It was the second straight week referee Jerome Boger made the critical call late in a game on a play that didn't seem to warrant a flag.
No. 1 Alabama's 24-20 win over Texas A&M was preserved by a decisive final play DB Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette had Sunday's game against the Vikings circles. He had visions of making his former team pay for cutting him. But that moment, and the Bears' chance at winning, slipped away on a costly late-game fumble.
George Kittle didn't hold back his thoughts while addressing Carolina's turf after Sunday's game.
Get the latest on Sunday’s game between Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams
Here's the video of Bill Belichick and Kendrick Bourne's sideline argument
Kenneth Walker, Randall Cobb, and Taysom Hill are all potential additions to your roster as the NFL season heads into its first bye weeks.