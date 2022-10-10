Rapoport: Panthers DC Phil Snow also terminated after Rhule's firing
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Carolina Panthers DC Phil Snow also terminated after Rhule's firing.
A week after being called off the bench and thrust into his first NFL regular-season game, the rookie quarterback benefited from a full week of preparation and plenty of support from his teammates during New England's 29-0 win over Detroit. The game was the most complementary of the season between the offense and defense. It included a touchdown pass by Zappe, five field goals by Nick Folk and a fumble returned for a touchdown by Kyle Dugger.
A&M had a shot to win the game on the final play just two yards from the end zone.
Clemson vs. Syracuse officially has a game time.
The Saints waived running back Tony Jones on Saturday, the team announced. Jones was a healthy scratch the past two weeks after playing 35 offensive snaps and six on special teams the first two weeks. He has four touches for 20 yards this season. The Saints made five other moves, including placing safety P.J. Williams [more]
"It's like a lot of things in life, [you] control what you can control," Falcons HC Arthur Smith said of Sunday's penalty on Grady Jarrett.
Two of Matt Rhule's longtime assistants, Phil Snow and Ed Foley, will also be joining the former Panthers HC on the unemployment line.
Frank Reich didn't provide any updates with the injured Colts, including RB Jonathan Taylor.
Baker Mayfield has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and will be inactive in Week 6 against the Rams.
The Bengals and Ravens played a huge game down to the wire.
Matt Rhule's run with the Carolina Panthers is over, making him another example of failed tenures from college coaches to the NFL. Will the NFL learn?
What was Kyler Murray thinking?
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.
Where do the Lions stand after losing to the Patriots? Detroit head coach Dan Campbell gave a very candid review of the situation Sunday afternoon.
Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback better than Jimmy Garoppolo in this category.
The New York Jets perfectly roasted the Miami Dolphins after their Week 5 victory over their AFC East rival.