Rapoport: Panthers continuing to look into Kellen Moore as HC candidate
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says the Carolina Panthers continuing to look into Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore as HC candidate.
Per Panthers reporter Sheena Quick, the Falcons are keeping a close eye on Steve Wilks.
The former LSU star has found a new home.
Jalen Carter goes No. 1 overall in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft...
According to multiple reports, Frank Reich is gaining steam in the Panthers' HC search and has discussed potential staffing scenarios with the organization.
Cowboys OC Kellen Moore will remain in Charlotte on Wednesday and get a second look from the Panthers.
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t [more]
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have [more]
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
The coaching search cycle appears to be waiting for its biggest domino to fall: Sean Payton
What is in store for Aaron Rodgers future? If the Packers trade the four-time MVP, here are nine logical team fits for the quarterback.
How might Patrick Mahomes be limited against the Bengals? Here’s what medical pros with high-ankle sprain experience say.
The clock is ticking on the NFL’s five head-coaching vacancies. As is often the case, one will make a hire and then the others will follow, often quickly. Some believe that the Broncos could go first, as soon as Wednesday. They were very impressed by 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who can’t be hired by [more]
Matt Maiocco delivers the latest 49ers overreactions ahead of San Francisco's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has Detroit Lions getting defensive with both the sixth overall pick and the 18th overall pick in 2023 NFL mock draft.
Which teams will win the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl?
Tom Brady explained why it was important to him to meet with Patrick Mahomes after the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.
How did the Chiefs open as three-point favorites against the Bengals? A Vegas bookmaker walks us through the group discussion that took place Sunday.