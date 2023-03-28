Rapoport: Packers transitioned to Love because they 'couldn't get answers' from Rodgers

The Maize And Blue Review

Apart from Michigan's 45-23 beatdown of Ohio State in Columbus back on Nov. 26, 2022, one of the most exciting moments of the day for Michigan fans was when defensive back Mike Sainristil waved and planted a huge Michigan flag in the middle of the 'Block O' at Ohio Stadium. After two decades of dominance from the Buckeyes, Michigan's win in 2022 proved that the home win in 2021 wasn't just a fluke and that the rivalry between the two programs has completely flipped. Now, the flag that Michael Barrett famously carried, and Sainristil planted in the middle of Ohio Stadium is now proudly displayed at the Towsley Museum in Schemechler Hall.