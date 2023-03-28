Rapoport: Packers transitioned to Love because they 'couldn't get answers' from Rodgers
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Green Bay Packers transitioned to Jordan Love because they 'couldn't get answers' from Aaron Rodgers.
Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie could be sidelined for two months with a shoulder strain, an early blow to the defending AL Central champions.
Jerod Mayo was a longtime player for the Patriots and he’s back for a fifth year as an assistant coach after passing on chances to interview with other teams, so it’s little surprise that some have wondered if he may be thought of as a possible successor to Bill Belichick as the head coach in [more]
The 49ers will head into the start of the offseason program next month with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold as their healthy quarterbacks. But Brock Purdy‘s recovery from elbow surgery will loom over the proceedings. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated on Tuesday what G.M. John Lynch said on Monday — that Purdy is the leader [more]
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
In the sixth round of roster cuts, the Detroit Tigers optioned outfielder Akil Baddoo and infielder Zack Short to Triple-A Toledo.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel definitely knew who Brock Purdy was when he came in to face Miami in Week 13.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur approached his table at media availability Tuesday morning to find it surrounded by reporters. No NFC coach was more popular. “What do you want talk about?” LaFleur asked, smiling. LaFleur didn’t have much to say about the Aaron Rodgers‘ situation. He certainly said less than General Manager Brian Gutekunst did a [more]
Sergio Romo gave it everything he had in the final appearance of his MLB career Monday night. He left it all out on the field. Now, it's time to spend time with his family.
Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson breaks down why the quarterback’s comments on “The Pat McAfee Show” about being “90 percent retired” before entering his offseason retreat have the Packers and Jets at a key point in their trade talks. Hear the full conversation with Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Charles McDonald on “You Pod To Win the Game”. Subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.
The Florida State defensive line has taken a hit to its depth. Redshirt junior defensive end Derrick McLendon has entered the transfer portal. An FSU spokesperson confirmed to the Osceola on Tuesday morning that McLendon is no longer on the FSU roster.
Apart from Michigan's 45-23 beatdown of Ohio State in Columbus back on Nov. 26, 2022, one of the most exciting moments of the day for Michigan fans was when defensive back Mike Sainristil waved and planted a huge Michigan flag in the middle of the 'Block O' at Ohio Stadium. After two decades of dominance from the Buckeyes, Michigan's win in 2022 proved that the home win in 2021 wasn't just a fluke and that the rivalry between the two programs has completely flipped. Now, the flag that Michael Barrett famously carried, and Sainristil planted in the middle of Ohio Stadium is now proudly displayed at the Towsley Museum in Schemechler Hall.
According to sources, the issue of Rodgers' viability in 2024 arose in trade talks largely because of comments the QB made on "The Pat McAfee Show" about his darkness retreat.
Do the Patriots have the financial resources and the trade capital to land Lamar Jackson? Amid the trade buzz surrounding the Ravens quarterback, here's an explainer of how Jackson-to-New England would work.
The money free agent quarterback Lamar Jackson is asking for is not too much for the Colts. But the guarantees on his contract might be. That’s the word from Colts owner Jim Irsay, who told reporters that the Colts are willing to pay Jackson a lot, but not to give him a fully guaranteed contract. [more]
Did the Cowboys decline to offer RB Ezekiel Elliott a pay cut because they didn’t want to insult him with a low offer?
Mike McDaniel hasn't forgotten how he was treated as a Washington assistant.
If you ask former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, Bill Belichick made an important miscalculation last year that set the stage for a disappointing 2022 campaign.
Nick Sirianni spoke at length about Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott - then he got super pumped talking about another RB. By Reuben Frank
Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t say much about Aaron Rodgers. He said a lot about Jordan Love. After one start in three seasons of backing up Rodgers, Love will become the team’s QB1 this season. “It’s going to be a different role for him certainly, and I think we all kind of have to temper [more]
Once considered the potential first pick of the 2023 NFL draft, defensive tackle Jalen Carter's stock has fallen due to character concerns.