Rapoport: Packers trading CB Rasul Douglas to Bills 'The Insiders'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting Green Bay Packers trading cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills.
Rashan Gary returned from a torn ACL and has played in seven games with the Packers this season.
Bill Belichick isn't going anywhere any time soon.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they've signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Here's every impact deal that went down not only on the day of the NFL trade deadline, but going back the past couple weeks as well.
Pasadena police are investigating the alleged robbery during Colorado's loss Saturday night.
After a season of hope and promise, the Giants are back to their losing ways. Can Brian Daboll right the ship?
The 6-2 Lions are adding another offensive weapon.
The running back is signing with the third team in his career as he Bills' practice squad to bolster depth.
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
A federal judge dismissed Brett Favre's lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe's comments are protected speech.
The Giants traded Leonard Williams, the Pro Bowl defensive lineman, to the Seahawks for a 2024 and 2025 draft pick.
There have been some in-season trades that changed NFL history.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
With Baker Mayfield playing his usual below-average level, it’s hard not to wonder where this Bucs team would be if they were a bit more aggressive in adding quarterback talent.
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'