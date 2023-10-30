Rapoport: Packers, Rashan Gary agree to four-year, $107M contract extension
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting the Green Bay Packers and linebacker Rashan Gary have agreed to four-year, $107M contract extension.
Rashan Gary returned from a torn ACL and has played in seven games with the Packers this season.
Bill Belichick isn't going anywhere any time soon.
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Will Brian Burns be on the move? What about Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins or another wide receiver? Follow what should be an impactful deadline right here.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
The Titans rookie quarterback earned another start.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.
With Baker Mayfield playing his usual below-average level, it’s hard not to wonder where this Bucs team would be if they were a bit more aggressive in adding quarterback talent.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
After the Seminoles, the Atlantic Coast Conference is looking pretty weathered after Week 9.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
It doesn't much matter who's playing quarterback for the Steelers, whose offense continues to struggle to move the ball.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?