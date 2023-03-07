Rapoport: Packers have permitted Jets to speak with Aaron Rodgers

Antonio Conte said he would try to transfer his energy to his players when he returns to the touchline for Tottenham's Champions League clash against AC Milan on Wednesday following his recovery from gallbladder surgery.Conte had returned for two matches after his surgery, which took place at the start of February, but said he had underestimated the time he would need to recover.
The New York Jets reportedly have had discussions with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Josh Jacobs ran for an NFL-best 1,653 yards last season in Las Vegas.
Here is the latest free agency buzz surrounding Daniel Jones...
There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]
As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets. Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open [more]
The Titans reportedly are shopping running back Derrick Henry. And the sports books are taking wagers on the identity of his next team. PointsBet has installed the Dolphins as a +400 favorite. I’d pass on that one; coach Mike McDaniel is from the Kyle Shanahan school of multiple running backs. McDaniel wouldn’t want to put [more]
The New York Jets have been in talks with the Green Bay Packers and their four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers about a potential trade, according to ESPN. The 39-year-old’s future in the NFL is unclear, and he has not said whether he intends to stay with the Packers, look for a new team or retire in the coming months. Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers, who must give him permission before he can talk to other teams.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The Chiefs may very well employ a new starting left tackle next season.
The Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to running back with Ezekiel Elliott at $16.7 million and Tony Pollard at $10.9 million. Elliott’s number won’t stand.
When Geno Smith‘s new deal with the Seahawks was first reported on Monday, word was that the agreement was on a three-year deal worth $105 million but Tuesday brought some new details to light. Smith’s contract is for three years, but $75 million is in salary and another $30 million is available in incentives. During [more]
In a special combine edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald breaks down the biggest QB developments, spotlights a program cranking out alien athletes, and flags a name that put himself on the map big-time.
An anonymous NFL general manager thinks the Chicago Bears are more likely than not to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, just a lot further down than expected.
Joe Burrow was Justin Hilliard's Ohio State teammate from 2015 to 2017.
If Tom Brady ditches retirement for another NFL season, one league insider believes the 49ers need to bring the 45-year-old back home to the Bay Area.
According to reports, Chiefs DE Frank Clark, a Cleveland native, could be released and become a free agent. Would the Browns be interested?
Kostyuk has been critical of Russian players who have not condemned the invasion of Ukraine
Here's a look at first- and second-round tee times and groupings for The Players Championship.