Rapoport: Packers 'open to trading' QB Aaron Rodgers
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares some updates in regards to the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Super Bowl LVII 57 game time, TV channel info, streaming, score live updates as the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona.
Goodbread: Is Super Bowl hopeful Jalen Hurts Alabama's or Oklahoma's to claim? Only one opinion matters, and it's not yours.
Heres how much players on the winning team at Super Bowl 57 will make and how much the players have made leading up to the big game.
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
Hall of Famer and former unquestioned greatest-of-all-time Joe Montana made the rounds this week at Radio Row. As he entered the giant room full of microphones and cameras, a compelling #longread about the legend had landed on ESPN.com. From Wright Thompson came a closer look at Montana, a scrolling mini-bio that delves into many interesting subjects. [more]
NFL Media's Tom Pelissero pointed out a key trait Brock Purdy possesses that went overlooked in the draft.
Who will win? Who will be MVP? Find out that and more right here.
Perhaps it was the moment Nick Bosa saw 6’8” Jordan Mailata lining up against him when he realised he had made a mistake. Maybe it was when Mailata’s 26 stone frame made contact with Bosa’s. Surely it was when Mailata threw Bosa to the ground and pinned him there for a few seconds to stress his point. Days earlier, in the lead up to the NFC Championship game which pitted Mailata’s Philadelphia Eagles against Bosa’s San Francisco 49ers, Bosa had been asked about the unique challenges posed by Mai
Here’s the playoff breakdown of how much money each Chiefs player has earned to date this postseason ... and can make for winning Super Bowl LVII.
The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt is grabbing national headlines as a football “heiress” like she never has before.
Chicagoans have strong feelings about whether the Chicago Bears should move from Soldier Field to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to results released Friday in an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ.
The Bengals failed to make it to their second consecutive Super Bowl. Here's what Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow said after the AFC championship loss.
Just three and a half months after Breece Hall's promising rookie season was cut short due to an ACL tear, the Jets running back says his rehab is progressing and is already running on a treadmill.
It took all day — literally — but the 17,000 rowdy fans packed into TPC Scottsdale's coliseum on Saturday got what they came for.
This is a first in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
“I don’t like to use the word handicapped or paralyzed,” he said in a 2012 interview. “I say, ‘I’m temporarily disconnected at the legs.’”
The Broncos' next head coach shows up to his office on Monday, and everyone — and he means everyone — that contributed to the 2022 disaster is on notice.
Bettors continue flocking to the Eagles.
Will Patrick Mahomes capture his second NFL title with Kansas City? Or will Philly’s all-round excellence prevail in the Arizona desert?
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be tested against an extremely talented Eagles team in Super Bowl LVII.