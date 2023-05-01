Rapoport: Packers have to decide between fifth-year option or tag on Jordan Love
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says the Green Bay Packers have to decide between fifth-year option or tag on quarterback Jordan Love.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says the Green Bay Packers have to decide between fifth-year option or tag on quarterback Jordan Love.
The Packers were looking for a backup QB in the draft.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
The former Packers quarterback thanked 40 different people by name.
Jefferson is coming off a season where he led the NFL with 128 catches for 1,809 yards and won Offensive Player of the Year.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Chad Henne came up big for the Chiefs in the playoffs last season.
Three QBs went in the top four picks, but none of them are favored to win rookie of the year.
Yahoo Sports draft expert lauds Pittsburgh and Baltimore and most of the AFC South, but has questions for several teams.
Is Kenneth Walker III stuck in a timeshare after Seattle took an RB? Dalton Del Don examines that and more fantasy fallout from the NFL Draft.
Here's how the Dallas Cowboys fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
“A little slam-dunk 4-iron never hurt anybody.”
The Bruins' shocking first-round loss opens the door for a new favorite.
The Boston Celtics are in a great spot as their second round begins.
The Warriors, led by three guys in their 30s, will take on LeBron James, 38, and the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.
Payton Thorne was Michigan State's starting quarterback in 2021 and 2022 but was not assured the starting job entering 2023.
The player was reportedly shot in the chest and taken to a local hospital.
NFL teams went heavy on quarterbacks in 2023, especially in the late rounds.
Jacob deGrom left Friday's game against the Yankees early and was placed on the injured list due to a right elbow injury.
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly trek to the "Monster Mile" at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.