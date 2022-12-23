Rapoport: Packers agree to terms OL Elgton Jenkins in 4-yr extension
The Green Bay Packers agree to terms with offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins in a 4-year extension worth $66 million.
It hasn't been a great day for the Bears' 2023 offseason as 2 of the top offensive linemen slated to hit free agency signed extensions.
Matt Ryan has moved from first to last on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart. Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who announced two days ago that Nick Foles will start on Monday night, announced today that Sam Ehlinger will back Foles up. Ryan is the third-string quarterback and appears likely to be inactive for the [more]
Our @Nicolas_Roesch shares some fantasy football advice for the #Chiefs' Week 16 matchup against the #Seahawks.
The #Chiefs have placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve and activated TE Blake Bell to the 53-man roster. They also brought up one player from the practice squad.
Both the Browns and Saints are essentially on the outside looking in for the playoffs, although neither are completely out of contention yet.
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
Brock Purdy and offensive linemen Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj handed out Christmas cards to 49ers teammates on Tuesday.
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, [more]
Julian Edelman wasn't shy in his criticism of Patriots QB Mac Jones' antics and failed tackle attempt on the costly lateral play in Week 15.
KaVontae Turpin hasn’t had the most stable pro football career. Undrafted in 2019, he never got a shot in the NFL and played in a series of semi-pro leagues before catching on with the New Jersey Generals and becoming the USFL MVP this year. So it’s understandable if he doesn’t think his job is particularly [more]
The vote to approve coach Deion Sanders' contract at Colorado wasn't unanimous among university regents. Here is why.
The circumstances of back-to-back 49ers third-round draft picks Trey Sermon and Ty Davis-Price seem to be a lot different.
Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to discuss Jalen Hurts' injury, an intriguing Jaguars-Jets matchup, a dicey Patriots season, the case against Brock Purdy and more.
Hillman started 10 games for the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos in 2015.
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]