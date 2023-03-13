Rapoport: OT Jawaan Taylor signing four-year, $80M contract with Chiefs
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor is signing a four-year, $80M contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.
He’d never agree with this characterization, in part because Aaron Rodgers likely would never agree with anything I’d ever have to say. But with the NFL’s annual free-agency negotiating window open, this is not a subject for fair debate. Rodgers officially is holding the Packers and Jets hostage. He’s doing so because both teams won’t [more]
The Jets' QB options continue to dwindle while Aaron Rodgers mulls his options.
Aaron Rodgers can, and will, do whatever he wants. But his failure to make a decision about his short-term future is about to become a problem. At 12:00 p.m. ET, free agency begins, as a practical matter. If Rodgers is going to the Jets, the Jets need to know that. If Rodgers is going to [more]
The Raiders moved fast to land a familiar quarterback.
As news of the Rams-Dolphins trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Jalen Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West.
One of the first moves of the NFL's legal tampering window saw Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards sign with his hometown team. By Reuben Frank
It appears Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a popular person as the NFL free agency begins.
We asked Detroit Lions fans to voice their opinions, and now we bring you the results of our "one big move" poll in NFL free agency 2023.
Follow the NFL's annual signing and negotiating bonanza right here with Yahoo Sports.
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
The NFL offseason is here, as teams look to build their next championship roster. Heres a look at when free agency starts and some of the top players available.
According to Rob Demovsky, both the Packers and Jets are in a holding pattern as Aaron Rodgers still hasn't told either team what he plans to do in 2023.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
The Bears have reportedly signed a top free agent linebacker.
The waiting game continues for Aaron Rodgers. He says a decision is coming soon, but who knows how he defines the term? Assuming that the Jets find out by Wednesday whether Rodgers will accept a trade to New York, and in the event Rodgers decides not to change teams, the question becomes what will the [more]