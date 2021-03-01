Breaking News:

J.J. Watt is signing with the Arizona Cardinals; deal is reportedly for 2 years, $31M.

Rapoport: One team to 'keep an eye on' when Alex Smith is released

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the latest on quarterback Alex Smith's future in Washington. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

