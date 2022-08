Autoblog

Electrified race boats. RaceBird is an electric powerboat. Designed to compete in the all-electric E1 Series in 2023. With the hopes of inspiring others to “electrify marine mobility.” RaceBird has a top speed of 58 mph thanks to its 150 kW outboard motor from Mercury Racing. Its equipped with hydrofoil technology, which reduces drag and maximizes energy. Powering this electric race boat is a 35 kWh battery, which will need to be charged twice during a race. The series begins in 2023 and includes 12 teams competing in 10 events per racing season. Learn more at e1series.com