Rapoport: Odell Beckham Jr. visited both Giants and Bills this week

SNY

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley wishes only the best for his good friend, Odell Beckham Jr., as he searches for a new team to play for this season. Beckham had dinner with the Giants brass last night, but Barkley was not in attendance. Sterling Shepard hosted Beckham at his house afterwards, however, and told the media what the two talked about, and what the vibes were like.