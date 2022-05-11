Rapoport: An Odell Beckham Jr. signing isn't imminent right now
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signing isn't imminent right now. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Broncos are giving rookie CB Faion Hicks a four-year, $3,779,700 contract, according to OverTheCap.
Nicole Lynn aimed to do what few Black agents had done in recent years: Represent a player who is white. In Bailey Zappe, she found a QB and a friend.
The Dolphins' tweet showing a deep pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill did not have the effect the team hoped.
Can you guess Luke Kuechly's list of the five toughest players to tackle?
This former Eastern Washington star has modeled his game after Julio Jones and you could see that at Chiefs rookie minicamp.
The South Western High grad, and one of the fastest college players in the nation, now gets an unlikely shot at the NFL.
Julian Edelman says what all NFL fans are thinking regarding Tom Brady's new gig.
The Steelers are trimming up the roster ahead of minicamp.
Deion Sanders said the NCAA has a problem with the way players are starting to act now that they have money thanks to the new NIL rules.
Julian Edelman with a classic social media post about how his former QB Tom Brady will look when he finally retires.
We now know what Tom Brady will be doing once his on-field career ends. We’re still waiting for Peyton Manning’s post-playing plan to fully bloom. Despite a belief that Manning would align with one of the groups vying to buy the Broncos, Manning is playing it cool, and coy. Mike Klis of 9News in Denver [more]
Are the Green Bay Packers not done adding to their wide receiver room? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport thinks they could be in the market for some of the top veterans still available. "This is a great wide receiver market for the Packers, and I think ...
It seems that every year a player emerges from the draft explaining that a team had claimed it would draft him in a certain spot and did not. This year, one such player is Vikings safety Lewis Cine. Via SI.com, Cine recently told Richard Sherman that an unnamed team holding the twenty-seventh overall pick (i.e., [more]
Footage of Rich Strike lashing out at another horse after his Kentucky Derby Saturday victory has gone viral. So what prompted the horse’s outburst? Here’s what one horse racing professional thinks happened.
Lions cut 5 players to make room for the UDFA class, including waiving one player with an injury settlement
The eye test said the Eagles' defensive front seven had to get better - a lot better - and Howie Roseman clearly took that to heart this offseason. By Reuben Frank