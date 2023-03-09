Rapoport: Odell Beckham Jr. now '100% fully healthy' after 2022 ACL tear
The Texans are expected to use their first draft selection on their quarterback of the future, but before Wednesday, they had only one player at the position under contract for 2023. Two-year starter Davis Mills is under contract for 2023. He now is joined in the quarterbacks room by E.J. Perry. The Texans claimed Perry [more]
The Class 5A girls basketball state tournament started Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center. Here is what happened.
The Jaguars made cornerback Shaquill Griffin‘s release official Wednesday afternoon. They announced the roster move in a 12-word sentence. Griffin’s release will save the Jaguars $13.1 million against the cap with $4 million in dead cap money. Griffin had one year remaining on his contract. He is coming off a back injury that limited him [more]
A slightly deeper dive strongly underscores the point, and makes clear why the Yankees shouldn’t consider playing Giancarlo Stanton in left field other than in select road games.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
ESPN's Adam Schefter explained the purpose of the New York Jets' meeting with Aaron Rodgers.
The Baltimore Ravens designated Lamar Jackson as their non-exclusive franchise tag, and surprisingly, several teams who are in desperate need of a quarterback are not interested in negotiating with the star. The New York Giants agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Daniel Jones and franchise tagged running back Saquon Barkley while the New York Jets are busy wooing Aaron Rodgers. Plus, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Sauce Gardner and J.J. Watt all take to Twitter to weigh in on NFL wheelings and dealings.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
There's a general sense of anxiety across Eagles land ahead of next week's NFL free agency start, and the defensive side of the ball is the root cause. By Adam Hermann
The 2022 Open winner joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series last summer
The new Broncos coach has an unorthodox plan for inspiring his team.
The Warriors weren't the only ones confused by Jordan Poole's technical foul in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Giants receiver Darius Slayton fired back after Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker called Daniel Jones 'trash.'
Cowboys fans may be surprised at where Cowherd ranked Dak Prescott.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
ProFootballTalks Mike Florio believes Lamar Jackson needs an agent now more than ever after the Ravens placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on him.
A free-agent offensive tackle caused a stir among Chiefs fans with one simple tweet.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Wisconsin needs a victory over Ohio State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament tonight to improve its NCAA Tournament chances.
The Texans' plans at quarterback reportedly involve former 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.