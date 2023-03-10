Rapoport: Odell Beckham Jr. holding workout for NFL teams today in Arizona

The NFL announced on Thursday that 37 compensatory draft picks have been doled out for this year’s draft and the 49ers picked up seven selections in the process. Four of the 49ers’ new picks come as a result of the NFL’s formula awarding picks to teams that have a net loss in free agents. The [more]
Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton shared new photos of his body transformation on Thursday as he continues his rehab.
The NFL whacked the Texans on Thursday for a fairly obvious salary-cap violation. The NFL also could smack Houston for a textbook breach of the tampering rules. On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik acknowledged that the Texans are considering the possibility of signing 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “We have a process that we go through, Jimmy [more]
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have already fired the first shot at Dak Prescott in the looming talks for a new contract.
Lost in the ongoing flirtation between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the inescapable reality that Rodgers and the Packers are done. Two years ago, the 49ers called the Packers the day before the draft and inquired about trading for Rodgers. The Packers laughed and hung up the phone. Now, the Packers have freely [more]
What now for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Three agents take you inside the potential negotiations.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The Jets would like to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Cornerback Sauce Gardner would like that to happen. Via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com, Gardner had something interesting to say on a livestream about the situation. Appearing with receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, Sauce said that, if Rodgers joins the Jets, “It’s package deals [more]
The Vikings star reportedly wants out.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
The Minnesota Vikings released wide receiver Adam Thielen on Friday for salary cap relief, ending a remarkable 10-year run with his home-state team as an undrafted underdog. Thielen was carrying the second-largest cap hit on the club behind quarterback Kirk Cousins. The move will stick the Vikings with more than $13.5 million in dead money for 2023, but they created $6.4 million in additional space.
One of the best stories from the past decade of the NFL has ended. The Vikings officially have released receiver Adam Thielen. A native of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Thielen played high school and college football in Minnesota. He was a standout at Minnesota State (formerly Mankato State), where the Vikings held training camp for decades. [more]
With free agency right around the corner, Bears insider Josh Schrock makes his priority list for Ryan Poles and gives out predictions for how the Bears fill their many needs.
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
Some key Chiefs are set to hit free agency in the next week. Which players will they bring back?
From salary cap concerns to a current rundown of their pending free agents, here’s a primer as the Chiefs enter free agency.
A Chargers player tried to recruit Patriots safety Devin McCourty on Twitter, and it didn't go well for him.
The Ravens have left the door open for rivals to discuss terms with their star quarterback. But the market is suspiciously quiet
