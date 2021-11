The Guardian

NFL teams are obsessed with building slowly for long-term success. But in Los Angeles, they’d much rather win now Sean McVay talks to his quarterback Matthew Stafford, one of the men the Rams have built around this season. Photograph: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock The Los Angeles Rams’ commitment to bucking orthodoxy is admirable. Rather than following the regular old blueprint of slowly and methodically building through the draft, the Rams are instead looking to microwave succ