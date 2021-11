SNY

In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Maria Marino and Leger Douzable look at Thursday night's Jets-Colts matchup and whether the 10.5 point spread is too big, They'll also discuss Jets QB Mike White operating on a short week, and what the keys are for Gang Green's defense against a potent Indy offense. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to.