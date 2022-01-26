Rapoport: 'Nothing imminent' on Jaguars' head coach job offer
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports "nothing imminent' on Jaguars" head coach job offer. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Michigan football defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald appears to be going back to the Baltimore Ravens to fill a vacancy under John Harbaugh.
Sony Michel has a history of shining on the biggest of stages.
Hall of Fame head coach and three-time Super Bowl champion Joe Gibbs threw his support for Washingtons new name and its direction under Ron Rivera.
Eric Weddle and Tom Brady had a funny chat on the field after the Rams beat the Bucs on Sunday
Kelly Stafford addressed the relationship between former Detroit Lions teammates Matthew Stafford and Ndamukong Suh, after a play during Rams-Bucs.
He may be leaning toward one of these options.
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who stepped down on Tuesday after 16 seasons, mentioned a mistake he made with a former New England Patriots linebacker among his biggest regrets from his tenure.
"It was the worst experience I've had in my professional life," Meyer said of his time in Jacksonville.
Rodgers is 100 percent sure he will never follow in the footsteps of a retired Packers legend.
Michael Lombardi pinpointed one play that probably crushed Tom Brady.
Tom Brady was floored when referee Shawn Hochuli called an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against him, a career first for the Buccaneers QB.
The Bears found their new GM in Ryan Poles, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited about his hiring.
Sean Payton leaving the Saints could shake things up in Dallas, but likely not until 2023. Also, updates on Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Cowboys need work up front, and they're gonna get this work in our first mock draft exercise of the 2022 offseason. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Bears have three head coach finalists in Jim Caldwell, Matt Eberflus and Dan Quinn. Here's where they rank on our list.
These teams have been hit hard by the transfer portal.
Miles never coached the star rookie receiver at LSU. And Chase never played cornerback for the Tigers.
Looking back on Joe Burrow’s day in Fort Worth, when he justifiably didn’t express desire to save Cincy
Brandon Brooks announced his retirement on Wednesday. Here's what it means for the Eagles' salary cap. By Dave Zangaro
The NFL made taunting a point of emphasis this season having seen enough after Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. flashed Tyreek Hill‘s signature peace sign in the face of the Chiefs receiver at the end of the Super Bowl last year. It was payback for Hill taunting Winfield in the regular season. Hill was not [more]