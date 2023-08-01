Rapoport: 'I do not see an end in sight' for Taylor-Colts stalemate
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport discusses Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is staying in Minnesota.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
