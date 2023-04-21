Rapoport: NFL suspends 5 players for violating league gambling policy
NFL suspends 5 players for violating league gambling policy.
NFL suspends 5 players for violating league gambling policy.
Three players received indefinite suspensions from the NFL and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 NFL season.
There will be no more gambling sponsorships on the front of Premier League game day shirts by the end of the 2025-26 season, but you'll be able to see them everywhere else.
It’s time to create or join a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for the 2023 season and dream of the title-winning squads you’re sure to draft.
A generational wideout. Two franchise QBs. A unicorn tight end. Other players who "probably would have been at the top of their position groups in this draft if they had been eligible." Next year’s class could be unforgettable.
It's too soon to be sure of anything in baseball. But some numbers hint at the truth sooner than others.
The winner takes a 2-1 series lead after the teams split the first two games in Cleveland.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald unveils his top 100 players ahead of next Thursday's first round.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
The Mets ace was ejected before the fourth inning Wednesday.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald wrap up their pre-draft positional preview series with a deep dive on the loaded tight end class as well as a quick look at the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft.
The Padres star went 564 games without playing an MLB game.
The draft prop market odds move in a unique way.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his wishlist for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Matt Patricia will be in the NFL this season.
In November, the 18-year-old signed to play for coach Penny Hardaway at Memphis.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by diving further into Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' new massive extension and what that means for the Baltimore Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson. Next, they discuss the San Francisco 49ers and their QB Brock Purdy's latest comments when he spoke with Jori last week regarding his elbow surgery. They also address the rumors that the 49ers are looking to trade QB Trey Lance, and discuss what compensation it would take for other teams to acquire the young player. Later, Charles and Jori make one move (either through the draft, free agency or a trade) that would drastically improve each NFC team heading into the 2023 season.
Juventus was penalized for alleged accounting misdeeds.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are joined by former Ball Don’t Lie blogger Kelly Dwyer in a fun No Cap Room that bounces around to all of the 1st round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Several teams have their top starters going this weekend, creating a lot of matchups to avoid. Fred Zinkie offers a weekend blueprint.
Max Scherzer's ejection Wednesday highlighted the inconsistencies in MLB's regulation of pitchers' use of grip-enhancing substances.