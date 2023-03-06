Rapoport: The NFL has fully reinstated Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

Titans running back Derrick Henry could be on the way out in Tennessee. The Titans have been shopping Henry, according to Michael Silver of BallySports.com. Henry is due a base salary of $10.5 million this season, none of which is guaranteed. If the Titans were to trade him, they’d save $6.3 million on their salary [more]
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
After the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, here's a look at which prospects improved their draft stock and which prospects are falling.
As Super Bowl LVII approached, it became clear that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continued to be motivated by the perception that former Lions coach Matt Patricia disrespected Slay when he was in Detroit. Slay’s motivation may continue in 2023. With Patricia reportedly in play to join the defensive coaching staff in Philadelphia, Slay and Patricia [more]
With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, Bears insider Josh Schrock delivers his latest seven-round Bears mock draft with a complete view of Round 1.
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
Leslie Frazier’s sudden departure from the Bills was one of the league’s biggest stories to begin the Combine last week. The defensive coordinator electing to take the 2023 season off from coaching surprised one of Buffalo’s key players, too. “I didn’t see it coming,” edge rusher Von Miller said last week, via Alaina Getzenberg of [more]
Sam Farmer's crystal ball: NFL mock draft 2023 version 1.0. Farmer makes his first-round pick predictions.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down which players put themselves in position to have fantasy success as rookies as we get closer to the NFL Draft. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
The receiver who has two name changes and $12 million in non-guaranteed money on his contract is unsurprisingly not returning to Arizona. Chosen Robbie Anderson, which is apparently the current name of the receiver who previously went by Robby Anderson and Robbie Anderson, is being released by the Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL [more]
The Saints have their quarterback, and Derek Carr has a new home.
Jones is coming off both his best year and a year incongruent with his previous performances. And if the franchise tag needs to be used, it jeopardizes his opportunity to play alongside Saquon Barkley.
The 2023 NFL free-agent class includes some serious star power. Here's a look at the top 25 players set to hit the market this spring.
Texas Tech is 16-15 in 2022-23.
The Minnesota Vikings started their salary cap purge by terminating the contract of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday, ending his eight-year run with the team.
If Tom Brady ditches retirement for another NFL season, one league insider believes the 49ers need to bring the 45-year-old back home to the Bay Area.
If a LIV player ever wanted back on the PGA Tour, would it be possible? It's definitely a topic of conversation among Tour players.
The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson do not appear to be on track for a last-minute agreement on a long-term deal. Tuesday is the deadline for teams to use the franchise tag and that appears to be the direction things are headed in Baltimore. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ravens General Manager Eric [more]
Jets QB target Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints are closing in on deal. Here's the latest buzz...
