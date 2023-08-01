Rapoport: Multiple teams willing to give Jonathan Taylor a long-term deal
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting multiple teams willing to give Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor a long-term deal.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting multiple teams willing to give Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor a long-term deal.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is staying in Minnesota.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
The Las Vegas Raiders have reached an agreement to sign former All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters.
Highsmith's new money makes him the 10th-highest paid pass rusher in the league.
The five-time All-Pro has a new team.
Ronald Jones' loss could be Ezekiel Elliott's gain in Dallas.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks the best wide receivers still just 25 and under.
The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.
If you’re new to fantasy football, don’t worry, we have a how-to guide with everything you need to win and have fun!
The New York Jets legend was a force all over the defensive line.
Follow along with rumors, deals and reactions as we near the MLB trade deadline.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon makes his most thoughtful predictions for the 2023 season's most surprising figures.
The Patriots are a surprisingly popular team among future bettors.
It will likely be a long season for the Arizona Cardinals.
Fantasy football analysts Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don debate over which two young running backs will do better in 2023.
Davis was allegedly driving 114 mph in a 45-mph zone.