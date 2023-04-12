Rapoport: Multiple teams inquiring about Cardinals' pick at No. 3 overall
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Multiple teams inquiring about the Arizona Cardinals' pick at No. 3 overall.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Multiple teams inquiring about the Arizona Cardinals' pick at No. 3 overall.
Cooks has wanted out of Houston since at least October, and is finally getting his wish.
Rashaad Penny has performed like a star when healthy.
Winston is officially a backup.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Charles Robinson & Charles McDonald recap the latest news from around the NFL, including the Jeff Okudah trade and concerning news around Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. Later, the duo dive into their biggest risers and fallers in the 2023 NFL Draft.
We have about five months to analyze NFL season win totals.
The NFC has only one team with a projected win total above 11.
Jon Rahm is the first Masters winner to play the following week on Tour since 2015.
The Commanders owner reportedly has a grudge against Bezos over how the Washington Post has covered his team.
Big League Utah thinks Salt Lake City is the perfect place for an MLB expansion team.
Bayern's Champions League title hopes took a bit on Tuesday, too.
With 10 days of the season in the books, Dalton Del Don reveals what he's seeing early that could affect fantasy in a big way.
At least four teams have extended beer sales in an attempt to maximize revenue now that games are faster.
No. 4 featherweight contender Arnold Allen is impressed by the high quality of opponents Max Holloway has faced and knows that a win over Holloway is still a significant achievement in the UFC.
Edwin Díaz isn't ruling out a return in 2023 after tearing his patellar tendon.
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have spent 18 months barking at each other. On Aug. 5, they'll meet inside a boxing ring in Dallas.
Barkley was tagged in early March while QB Daniel Jones was given a large multi-year contract.
Kliff Kingsbury will now get to work with projected top NFL quarterback prospect Caleb Williams this fall.
While Beckham’s deal may boost the chance Jackson plays for the Ravens in 2023, those around the NFL don't think it lends any more optimism to his long-term future.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their reactions to WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Next, the duo attempt to break down which six teams have reportedly inquired about trading up to the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Later, Robinson and McDonald go through C Mac's top-five favorite player-team fits in the draft and how likely each fit is to become reality.